Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will start Saturday's Game 3 road matchup against Minnesota., Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Wedgewood is coming off a 29-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of Round 2. He has turned aside 155 of 168 shots en route to a 6-0 record during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.