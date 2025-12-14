Wedgewood stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Wedgewood hadn't won since Nov. 23, going 0-0-2 over three outings in that span while missing some time with a recurring back issue. That injury concern could linger, but he's healthy for now and should continue to put together good performances whenever he's between the pipes. Wedgewood is up to 14-1-4 with a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 21 starts. The Avalanche's next game is in Seattle on Tuesday, but head coach Jared Bednar may be looking to get back onto a goalie rotation that would see Mackenzie Blackwood in line for that start. If the rotation is reestablished, Wedgewood is lined up to start Friday at home versus the Jets.