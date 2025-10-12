Wedgewood allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Wedgewood wasn't particularly sharp against an opportunistic Dallas offense in this contest. He's now allowed six goals on 80 shots while going 2-0-1 over three games to begin 2025-26. Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) may not make the Avalanche's road trip to Buffalo on Monday and Columbus on Thursday, which would open the door for Wedgewood to make another pair of starts.