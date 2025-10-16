Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

This will be Wedgewood's fifth straight start as Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) has yet to play and is currently on a conditioning stint with AHL Colorado. Wedgewood has been great, posting a 3-0-1 mark with a 1.71 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He certainly has helped his cause to play more in 2025-26 as he made only 24 appearances last season. The Blue Jackets have scored 10 goals in three games, including seven against the Wild on Saturday.