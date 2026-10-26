Wedgewood allowed six goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Wedgewood was blitzed by the Predators' power play, which cashed in four times. The 34-year-old goalie hasn't been able to recapture the magic from last year, going 1-2-1 with 14 goals allowed on 126 shots over his first four outings this season. Mackenzie Blackwood continues to be effective in a starting role and should see the majority of the games. Wedgewood will likely be back in the backup role against another one of his former teams when the Avalanche host the Devils on Wednesday.