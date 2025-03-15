Wedgewood allowed two goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Wedgewood gave up both goals in the third period, but the Avalanche were able to answer each of those tallies in short order. This was Wedgewood's third straight win in March, and he's allowed just three goals on 77 shots for the month. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is at 9-6-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 18 appearances between the Avalanche and the Predators this season. Mackenzie Blackwood was ill Friday but was still able to back up, and he'll likely get the nod for Sunday's home game versus the Stars.