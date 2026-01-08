Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding cage Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Wedgewood will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak, the Avalanche's longest this season. Wedgewood is having a dream season. posting a 18-3-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Wedgewood already has a career high in victories, besting the 16 he managed during the 2023-24 campaign. The Senators are 11th in NHL scoring, generating 3.19 goals per game.
