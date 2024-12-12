Wedgewood will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Thursday, Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey reports.

Wedgewood will make his third straight start as the Avalanche return home from a five-game road trip. Wedgewood has allowed only two goals on 52 shots in wins over Pittsburgh and New Jersey, raising his record to 4-3-1 across nine appearances this season. He will face Utah, who are averaging 2.96 goals in 2024-25.