Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding crease versus Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will be in goal at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Wedgewood currently leads the NHL with seven wins in his 11 outings, including his last two performances. Along the way, the 33-year-old netminder posted a 2.53 GAA and .900 save percentage but is still looking for his first shutout of the year. If Wedgewood continues to perform at this level, he will keep Mackenzie Blackwood firmly cemented to the bench.
