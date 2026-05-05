Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding goal again in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will protect the home goal versus the Wild in Game 2 on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Wedgewood will be given a chance to bounce back after surrendering six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's Game 1. Despite that outing, he has a 1.80 GAA and a .931 save percentage across six playoff contests. The Wild continue to be a formidable foe, but Wedgewood's performance should be a bit more dialed in for this game.
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