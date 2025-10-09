Wedgewood will get the starting nod at home against Utah on Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood put up a fantastic performance in the season opener, stopping 24 of 25 shots in a road victory over the Kings. While Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) has returned to practice, the crease will belong to Wedgewood for the time being. Eventually, the 33-year-old Wedgewood figures to be relegated to the backup role but could play himself into a more even split share if he continues to perform well.