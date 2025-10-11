Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Saturday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Wedgewood has a 2-0-0 record to begin the 2025-26 campaign after stopping 56 of 58 shots in wins over the Kings and Mammoth. Dallas is coming off a 5-4 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.
