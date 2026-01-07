Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Loses in tight contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood made 24 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
He allowed three goals in a tight game. Wedgewood has lost two straight games for the first time this season. Overall, he's put up a career-best 18-3-4 record with two shutouts, 2.20 GAA and .917 save percentage so far this season. Wedgewood will carry a heavy load with Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) on the shelf again. The Avs play at home Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday against Columbus.
