Wedgewood stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Wedgewood delivered a bounce-back performance Friday against a struggling Golden Knights team that has lost three of their last four contests. Wedgewood was beaten twice in the final period, but the Avalanche provided him enough support so he could earn his seventh win of the season. This was also the first time since Oct. 18 that Wedgewood didn't allow three or more goals.