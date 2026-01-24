Wedgewood (personal) was designated as a non-roster player Saturday.

Wedgewood is expected to return at some point during the team's four-game road trip, which begins against Toronto on Sunday. His wife, Brittany, gave birth to their second child Thursday, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. The Avalanche recalled Isak Posch from AHL Colorado on Saturday to serve as Mackenzie Blackwood's backup.