Wedgewood stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Wedgewood was from from his best in this contest, but the Avalanche's top players more than made up for it. It's still a win, and that's now seven in a row for Wedgewood, who has given up two goals or less in five of those victories. He's at a 12-1-2 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 16 appearances. The 33-year-old hasn't played more than two games in a row since Mackenzie Blackwood's season debut, and both goalies should get a start in this weekend's road back-to-back versus Nashville and Chicago on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.