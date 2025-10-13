Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Patroling crease Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will be in goal on the road versus the Sabres on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Wedgwood has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .925 save percentage through three outings. With Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) headed to AHL Colorado on a conditioning assignment, the net figures to remain Wedgewood's for the time being. If Wedgewood continues to perform at this level, he could force his way into a split share.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets first taste of defeat•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Excellent again in home opener•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: In goal against Mammoth•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Performs well in win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Tending twine Tuesday•