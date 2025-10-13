Wedgewood will be in goal on the road versus the Sabres on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Wedgwood has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting a 2-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .925 save percentage through three outings. With Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) headed to AHL Colorado on a conditioning assignment, the net figures to remain Wedgewood's for the time being. If Wedgewood continues to perform at this level, he could force his way into a split share.