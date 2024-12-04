Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced after replacing Alexandar Georgiev midway through the first period Tuesday, recording the win in a 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

The Avs dug a 4-0 hole for themselves before the 12-minute mark of the first frame, but switching goaltenders seemed to light a spark under the club and they rallied for a remarkable comeback win. It was Wedgewood's first appearance for Colorado since being traded west from Nashville, and the win was just his second of the season. The 32-year-old netminder has a mediocre 3.12 GAA and .895 save percentage in six outings, but Georgiev's recent struggles have likely opened the door for Wedgewood to at least move into a timeshare.