Wedgewood stopped all 20 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Wedgewood recorded his second shutout of the season, and the 32-year-old veteran has now won each of his last two starts. Given that this game was the first leg of a back-to-back set, Mackenzie Blackwood will likely start in Minnesota on Tuesday, meaning Wedgewood could return to action against Calgary on Friday. Wedgewood, who was traded from Nashville to Colorado in late November, has gone 7-4-0 in his 12 appearances with Colorado this season, posting a 2.03 GAA and a .922 save percentage over that span.