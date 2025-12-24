Wedgewood posted a 32-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Mammoth.

The Avalanche have won 13 home games in a row, and Wedgewood delivered an impressive performance in this one to keep that streak alive. This was Wedgewood's second shutout of the season, with the previous coming against the Blackhawks on Nov. 23 in a 1-0 road win. The 33-year-old netminder has won his last three outings and has posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in each of his previous seven appearances.