Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Set to face Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Wedgewood has a 17-1-2 record, 2.13 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't lost in regulation over his past 15 outings (12-0-2). Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.28.
