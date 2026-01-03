Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Wedgewood has a 17-1-2 record, 2.13 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't lost in regulation over his past 15 outings (12-0-2). Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.28.