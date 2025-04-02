Now Playing

Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Monday. It's unusual for the Avalanche to offer such mild goal support, so there's a solid chance Wedgewood will find himself back in the win column if he's able to put up a similar performance versus the Blackhawks, who rank 27th in goals per game with 2.70. Wedgewood is 11-6-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 21 outings between Nashville and Colorado this season.

