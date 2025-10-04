Wedgewood is expected to guard the road goal for Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, per the NHL media site.

Wedgewood had a 14-6-2 record, 2.32 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 regular-season appearances between Nashville and Colorado in 2024-25. If Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) isn't available for the regular-season opener in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Wedgewood will probably start, and Trent Miner could serve as the understudy.