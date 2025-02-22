Wedgewood (upper body) is set to start on the road against Nashville on Saturday, according to Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Wedgewood last started Jan. 25 and was unavailable for Colorado's last four games due to the injury. He has a 5-3-0 record, 2.40 GAA and .910 save percentage in nine appearances since being acquired by Colorado from Nashville on Nov. 30. This will be his first start against his old team since the trade. The Predators rank 29th in goals per game with 2.65.