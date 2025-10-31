Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Wedgewood will try to rebound after allowing at least three goals in each of his past four appearances. He has a 1-1-1 record, 4.70 GAA and .839 save percentage in that span. Vegas is far from an ideal assignment for a goaltender looking to bounce back. The Golden Knights are 6-1-3 and rank fourth in goals per game with 3.70.