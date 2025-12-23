Wedgewood is expected to tend the twine at home against the Mammoth on Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last 13 outings, posting a 10-0-2 with a 1.90 GAA and one shutout. The Avs look set to continue to rotate their backstops, limiting Wedgewood's fantasy value. Still, with the strong supporting cast around him, Wedgewood figures to continue piling up wins.