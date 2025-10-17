Wedgewood made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Friday.

Wedgewood has been getting a lot of starts and ice time given Mackenzie Blackwood's lower body injury. And he's making the most of it. Wedgewood could be in line for close to 30 starts (or slightly more) this season given his strong work to hold the fort for Blackwood. He is 4-0-1 with a 1.58 GAA and .939 save percentage.