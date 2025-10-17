Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Shines again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Friday.
Wedgewood has been getting a lot of starts and ice time given Mackenzie Blackwood's lower body injury. And he's making the most of it. Wedgewood could be in line for close to 30 starts (or slightly more) this season given his strong work to hold the fort for Blackwood. He is 4-0-1 with a 1.58 GAA and .939 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Concedes once in win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Patroling crease Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets first taste of defeat•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Excellent again in home opener•