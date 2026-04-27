Wedgewood stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

Wedgewood was one of the reasons why the Avalanche managed to sweep the Kings, as he allowed one goal or fewer in three of the four games while posting a save percentage of at least .923 each time. Wedgewood will carry a 1.21 GAA and .950 save percentage into the second round of the playoffs, where the Avalanche will play either the Stars or the Wild.