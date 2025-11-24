Wedgewood posted a 22-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Wedgewood's ninth shutout in his career was his first this season. He extended his winning streak to eight games, a span in which he's given up just 14 goals on 193 shots (.927 save percentage). The 33-year-old netminder is up to 13-1-2 on the year with a 2.09 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 17 starts. Mackenzie Blackwood posted a shutout win over the Predators on Saturday, so both of the Avalanche's goalies will have momentum heading into Wednesday's home game versus the Sharks. While Wedgewood has been elite this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this crease turn into an even timeshare if both netminders continue to play well.