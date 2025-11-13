Wedgewood inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Thursday.

Wedgewood has been outstanding this season, posting a 10-1-2 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 14 appearances. He leads the NHL in wins, is fifth in goals-against average and is 10th overall in save percentage. While Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to eventually regain his spot at Colorado's top netminder, Wedgewood has been everything and more at this time for the Avs.