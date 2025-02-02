Wedgewood (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's home game against Philadelphia.
Wedgewood missed Saturday's practice and will sit out at least one game. Trent Miner will occupy the backup role behind Mackenzie Blackwood until Wedgewood returns.
