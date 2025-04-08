Wedgewood is expected to draw the home start Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Wedgewood will make his first start since turning aside 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 win over Chicago on April 2. The 32-year-old is playing at a high level, earning a 6-0-1 record, 1.54 GAA and .933 save percentage across his last eight appearances. He'll have his hands full against a Vegas club that sits sixth in the NHL with 3.34 goals per game and is 8-2-0 over its last 10 games.