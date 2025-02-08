Wedgewood (upper body) is projected to be out of action for Friday's game versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.

Once again, Wedgewood is listed among the scratches, leaving Trent Miner to serve as Mackenzie Blackwood's backup for Friday's contest. Wedgewood will now have two weeks to recover during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Avalanche resume their schedule Feb. 22 in Nashville.