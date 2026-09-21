Head coach Jared Bednar said that Wedgewood will draw the road start during Monday's preseason game against Winnipeg, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Previous reports indicated that Ilya Nabokov would defend the road crease Monday, but Bednar announced after Sunday's preseason win over the Mammoth that Wedgewood will begin the matchup in the crease, with Nabokov slated to enter about halfway through the game. Wedgewood made 45 regular-season appearances for the Avalanche last year and went 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him push for playing time alongside Mackenzie Blackwood once again during the 2026-27 campaign.