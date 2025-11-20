Wedgewood is expected to defend the home goal against the Rangers on Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood has won six straight games, allowing just 11 goals on 166 shots (.934 save percentage). He is 11-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 15 appearances this season. He has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender in Colorado, bumping Mackenzie Blackwood to a backup role. The Rangers are 30th in NHL scoring, generating only 2.48 goals per game.