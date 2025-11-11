Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Slated to start versus Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood is expected to guard the crease at home against Anaheim on Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Wedgewood is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.25 GAA and .911 save percentage. Despite the return of Mackenzie Blackwood, the Avs continue to give the bulk of the workload to Wedgewood, though the 33-year-old has been getting every third game off. If that trend continues, it will be Wedgewood versus the Sabres on Thursday before Blackwood goes against the Islanders on Sunday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Cruises to blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Exits ice first Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Defeats Lightning•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding crease versus Bolts•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Makes 21 saves Friday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Set to face Vegas•