Wedgewood is expected to guard the crease at home against Anaheim on Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.25 GAA and .911 save percentage. Despite the return of Mackenzie Blackwood, the Avs continue to give the bulk of the workload to Wedgewood, though the 33-year-old has been getting every third game off. If that trend continues, it will be Wedgewood versus the Sabres on Thursday before Blackwood goes against the Islanders on Sunday.

