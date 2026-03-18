Wedgewood is expected to start at home against Dallas on Wednesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Wedgewood is getting an opportunity to bounce back after surrendering three goals on just five shots in a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. He has a 25-5-5 record, 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 outings this season. Dallas is a challenging adversary that ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.45 this season.