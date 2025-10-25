default-cbs-image
Wedgewood will guard the road goal against the Bruins on Saturday, per Corey Masisak of the Denver Post.

Despite allowing four goals on 11 shots in only 13:40 of playing time during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina, Wedgewood will make his ninth straight start. He has a 5-0-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .910 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Boston ranks 13th in the league with 3.22 goals per game this campaign.

