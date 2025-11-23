Wedgewood will protect the road net Sunday in Chicago, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Wedgewood heads into this Central Division matchup with a perfect 7-0-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage across his last seven outings. The Blackhawks have taken a step forward this year, but they have yet to face the league's top team in the Avalanche. Colorado has just one regulation loss through 21 games this season, while the Blackhawks have dropped back-to-back contests and were shelled by the Sabres on Friday by a 9-3 score.