Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will defend the road net against Nashville on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Wedgewood will return to the crease after missing three games due to a back injury. He has a 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 29th in the league with 2.61 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
