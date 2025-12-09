Wedgewood will defend the road net against Nashville on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood will return to the crease after missing three games due to a back injury. He has a 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 29th in the league with 2.61 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.