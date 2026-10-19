Wedgewood will defend the road cage against the Devils on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wedgewood will get the start in the second half of Colorado's back-to-back, as Mackenzie Blackwood got the nod for Monday's game in Philadelphia. Wedgewood is operating as the clear-cut No. netminder to begin the season -- it will be just his third start of the season Tuesday. The Devils are 3-2-0 at home so far this year and have generated 3.13 goals per game, which is tied for 13th in the NHL.