Wedgewood will defend the road net against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Wedgewood is coming off a 23-save effort in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Florida. He will play for the third time in four days due to the absence of Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body). The 33-year-old Wedgewood has posted a record of 18-2-4 this season with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 26 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.44 goals per game this campaign.