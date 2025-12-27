Wedgewood will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Saturday, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Wedgewood has won his last three outings, allowing only four goals on 83 shots over that span. He has a 16-1-4 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for 13th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.