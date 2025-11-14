Wedgewood will get the home start versus the Islanders on Sunday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Mackenzie Blackwood was between the pipes for a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday. Wedgewood has been operating as the No. 1 netminder to great results this season, especially when Blackwood was working his way back from a lower-body injury. Wedgewood has posted a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage during his five-game winning streak, and his strong play earned him a one-year contract extension Thursday.