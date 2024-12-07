Wedgewood will patrol the visiting crease against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

The Avalanche will use Alexandar Georgiev in Detroit on Saturday, leaving Sunday's start to Wedgewood. Wedgewood has stopped 52 of 56 shots (.929 save percentage) in his two appearances with the Avalanche since being acquired from Nashville seven days ago. New Jersey has scored the second-most goals (102) in the NHL this campaign.