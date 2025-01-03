Wedgewood (lower body) continues to undergo further evaluation but appears to be facing a somewhat long-term absence after head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday, "I'm guessing it's going to be week-to-week," per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
It's a tough blow for Wedgewood considering he was putting up decent numbers in Colorado. The 32-year-old netminder is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and one shutout in seven appearances for the Avalanche. Still, barring a long-term concern, Wedgewood could still see plenty of action this season as the No. 2 option in Colorado. In the meantime, the Avs will likely need to bring up either Kevin Mandolese or Trent Miner from the minors ahead of Friday's clash with Montreal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Facing Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Makes 30 saves in win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Falls to Utah•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding cage Thursday•