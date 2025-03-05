Wedgewood allowed one goal on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Wedgewood hadn't won since Jan. 18, though he had made just two starts in between victories. The 32-year-old was sharp despite the inconsistent playing time lately, allowing just a Rickard Rakell goal late in the second period. Wedgewood is now 7-6-1 on the year with a 2.66 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 16 appearances. Mackenzie Blackwood is likely to face his former team Thursday when the Avalanche host the Sharks.