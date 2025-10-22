Wedgewood allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Wedgewood has allowed exactly four goals in both of his overtime losses this season, as well as exactly one goal against in each of his five wins. The 33-year-old was unable to hold back the Mammoth in the second period, and Dylan Guenther added the game-winner 33 seconds into overtime. Wedgewood is now at a 1.84 GAA and .927 save percentage through seven starts as he continues to fill in for Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body). If Blackwood isn't ready for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Wedgewood would likely get the nod again.