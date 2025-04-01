Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Wedgewood defended the Avs' crease for the first time since March 20, but he couldn't extend his winning run, as he recorded wins in each of his previous five starts. The 32-year-old netminder has made seven appearances since the 4 Nations break and has looked excellent, providing an insurance option between the pipes every time Mackenzie Blackwood needs a rest. Over that seven-game stretch, Wedgewood has gone 5-1-1 with a 1.56 GAA and a .931 save percentage.