Wedgewood stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Wedgewood did his part with a decent effort, but the Avalanche got burned on two turnovers and didn't have the offense to bail out their netminder. This ended Wedgewood's winning streak at five games, but it was just his second regulation loss all season. He's now 18-2-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 26 starts. Considering he started both halves of a weekend back-to-back while Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is out, Wedgewood looks set for heavy usage in the short term, while Trent Miner is firmly in the backup role. The Avalanche's three-game road trip ends with another hard matchup Tuesday versus the Lightning.